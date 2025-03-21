Macron: Next Thursday in Paris we will hold summit of coalition of the willing in presence of President Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the summit of the Coalition of the willing scheduled for next Thursday. Macron wrote this on the X platform on Friday morning.

‘This meeting follows last week’s gathering of military chiefs of staff in Paris and today’s meeting of operational deputy chiefs in London. We will finalise our work to support the Ukrainian army and build a sustainable and resilient military model to prevent future Russian invasions. We will also define the security guarantees that European forces can provide,” Macron said.