Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:25 21.03.2025

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, during his visit to Ukraine, visited Moschun in Kyiv region, the press service of the President's Office reports.

The leaders honored the memory of the Ukrainian defenders who died during the defense and liberation of Moschun in 2022. The presidents inspected the Angels of Victory memorial, installed on the territory where the decisive battles for Moschun took place, according to a message on the website on Friday.

"Today, we together honored the memory of our fallen soldiers who fought for the freedom of Ukraine, and thanked all the heroes thanks to whom we are in Ukrainian Kyiv, in our independent state. And it will always be so - we will definitely preserve the independence of Ukraine," the President of Ukraine said in a Telegram message.

The President's Office recalled that Moschun became one of the key defensive lines of Kyiv, where the heaviest fighting took place in mid-March 2022. The Russian occupiers intended to break through the village to the capital, using the Hostomel - Bucha - Irpin route. On March 21, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine completely ousted Russian troops from Moschun.

Tags: #zelenskyy #czech_republic #pavel

