Phone conversation between Zelenskyy, Trump may take place today at 16:00 Kyiv time

US President Donald Trump will hold a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday at 10:00 Eastern Time (16:00 Kyiv time).

As Reuters writes, this was confirmed by an official representative of the White House.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and US President Donald Trump would hold a conversation on Wednesday, in particular, discuss the details of the next steps towards achieving peace.