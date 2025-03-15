Interfax-Ukraine

12:02 15.03.2025

Trump promises news on talks with Ukraine and Russia on Monday – media

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump promised that news about ceasefire talks with Ukraine and Russia would be released on Monday, March 17. He said this in an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, answering a question about his communication with Putin.

“We are dealing with him and I think it’s going reasonably well. It’s very complex situation, it’s a bloody, terrible war. And I do think it’s going well. As you know, we have a ceasefire agreement with the Ukrainian group. And we are trying to get that with Russia too. And I think it’s gone so far ok. We’ll know a little bit more on Monday. And it’ll be hopefully good,” Trump said.

In addition, speaking at the Justice Department, Trump assured the audience that he had found convincing arguments in negotiations with Moscow.

“We're looking for the ceasefire now with Russia, and we've had some very good talks about it. We've had some very good responses … I used to speak to President Putin a lot about it. I said: don't do it. Don't do it. I won't tell you what the consequence was. I won't tell you what he said, but if he believed even 5% of what I said, then he would say, I'm not going to do it,” Trump stated.

“And I think he did … I haven't wanted to say it until just before I came here. I got some pretty good news. So but we have to see what happens,” Trump said.

