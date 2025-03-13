Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:55 13.03.2025

Sweden transfers 18 more artillery systems, five artillery radars to Ukraine

2 min read
Photo: https://x.com/PlJonson

Sweden has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include artillery systems and radars, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said.

“Sweden can today present an artillery package worth approximately $300 million to Ukraine through package 18. Sweden will procure and donate 18 additional archer artillery systems and 5 ARTHUR (artillery hunting radar) systems to Ukraine,” he said on X.

According to him, Sweden has previously donated eight Archer systems to Ukraine. “They are appreciated by Ukraine and have done a good job at the front in delivering damage to the Russian occupiers. With a combination of speed, precision and mobility, Archers are a formidable weapon in Ukraine,” the minister said.

Jonson said that the Arthur system had previously been donated to Ukraine by Sweden and the United Kingdom. According to him, these systems help detect artillery shells and calculate their place of origin. “Open sources suggest that Russia has lost over 437 towed artillery pieces, 869 self-propelled systems, and 451 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). This Swedish artillery package will hopefully boost those numbers further,” the minister noted.

“Sweden will also enter the artillery coalition to coordinate and supply Ukraine's defence forces with modern artillery systems, ammunition, and training. The long-term goal is to strengthen Ukraine's artillery capability and increase interoperability with NATO,” Johnson added.

Tags: #military_aid #ukraine #sweden

