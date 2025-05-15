Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting a Ukrainian-United States' meeting, the Ukrainian delegation will remain in Istanbul on May 16 to be present in different formats and not break even the fragile possibility of a ceasefire.

"We agreed with President Erdogan that our group, the Turkish group, will be present. We will definitely hold a meeting with the American, Turkish, Ukrainian groups," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.

He said he expects appropriate signals from the U.S. and Turkish sides.

"We will definitely hold a meeting in the format with the Russian side," Zelenskyy said. The President of Ukraine expressed hope that this meeting will take place.

"Our group, which I am sending to Istanbul, will be there tomorrow. That is, no one will break even the slightest opportunity from Ukraine. We will be constructive and will be present in various formats that will be agreed," Zelenskyy said.