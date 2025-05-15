Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:28 15.05.2025

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

1 min read
Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there are no arguments that would prevent a ceasefire agreement in the event of direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

"The path when the Russians say - let's talk about direct negotiations - I think it is the right one ... If I met at the level of leaders, I am sure that there are no arguments not to agree to try for some time, to agree on a ceasefire. And I think that we would definitely come out with such a result. And maybe with some other result, I can't say," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.

Tags: #ceasefire #agreement

MORE ABOUT

10:58 14.05.2025
Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

19:54 13.05.2025
Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

19:42 12.05.2025
EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

12:41 12.05.2025
Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

11:14 12.05.2025
Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

10:44 12.05.2025
Merz: Ceasefire to make real negotiations possible

Merz: Ceasefire to make real negotiations possible

10:14 12.05.2025
Tusk: World waiting for univocal decision from Putin on unconditional ceasefire

Tusk: World waiting for univocal decision from Putin on unconditional ceasefire

12:22 09.05.2025
Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

20:48 08.05.2025
Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

20:08 08.05.2025
Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

Zelenskyy's meeting with Erdogan starts

LATEST

Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

Ukrainian hacker attack on Russian judicial system in 2024 destroys third of court case archive

Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

Rutte: With or without settlement, it's clear that our support to Ukraine will continue to be important to ensure lasting peace

Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

AD
AD