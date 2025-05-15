Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there are no arguments that would prevent a ceasefire agreement in the event of direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

"The path when the Russians say - let's talk about direct negotiations - I think it is the right one ... If I met at the level of leaders, I am sure that there are no arguments not to agree to try for some time, to agree on a ceasefire. And I think that we would definitely come out with such a result. And maybe with some other result, I can't say," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.