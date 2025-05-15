Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

The Russian occupiers have been active in all directions of the front for several months and are paying special attention to attacks on Sumy region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Russia has begun its offensive actions in all directions – this has been going on for several months, the main direction was Sumy. Some 67,000 Russian troops were indeed concentrated there. We took appropriate steps to prevent them from uniting," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.

According to him, "the Russians are currently working to restore and regroup their forces."