Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:08 15.05.2025

Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

The Russian occupiers have been active in all directions of the front for several months and are paying special attention to attacks on Sumy region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Russia has begun its offensive actions in all directions – this has been going on for several months, the main direction was Sumy. Some 67,000 Russian troops were indeed concentrated there. We took appropriate steps to prevent them from uniting," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.

According to him, "the Russians are currently working to restore and regroup their forces."

Tags: #president #sumy #war

MORE ABOUT

21:53 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

19:26 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

21:07 14.05.2025
Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

20:48 14.05.2025
Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

16:57 14.05.2025
In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

16:21 14.05.2025
One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

15:27 14.05.2025
Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

10:04 14.05.2025
Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

19:54 13.05.2025
Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

11:15 13.05.2025
Russia hasn’t yet demonstrated political will regarding ceasefire and war end – Yermak

Russia hasn’t yet demonstrated political will regarding ceasefire and war end – Yermak

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

Türkiye ready to host Ukrainian and Russian leaders for talks – Erdogan

Starmer accuses Putin of stalling for time on truce – media

Rubio briefs Europeans on Washington's efforts to resolve Ukrainian conflict

Two new types of deferrals are available in Reserve+ app – Chernohorenko

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider Carpathians as destination for summer vacation in 2025

Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

AD
AD