Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:16 15.05.2025

Two new types of deferrals are available in Reserve+ app – Chernohorenko

1 min read
Two new types of deferrals are available in Reserve+ app – Chernohorenko

Two new types of deferrals have become available for online registration in the Reserve+ application, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said.

"Delays in Reserve+ are already available online for citizens with temporary incapacity based on the results of the military and medical commission; families where the wife or husband is a serviceman who has a child under 18 years old," Chernohorenko said on Facebook.

In order to submit an application, it is required to update the application to the latest version.

"In the next release, we are preparing to display the disability group and the reasons for violating the rules of military registration. This will allow you to clearly understand what kind of violation occurred. For example, unupdated data or failure to appear for a summons," Chernohorenko said.

Tags: #reserve

