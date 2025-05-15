Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:25 15.05.2025

Rubio briefs Europeans on Washington's efforts to resolve Ukrainian conflict

1 min read
Rubio briefs Europeans on Washington's efforts to resolve Ukrainian conflict

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed his counterparts from Germany, Italy and France on Washington's efforts to stop Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

“Secretary Rubio briefed the ministers on President Trump’s efforts to halt the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine,” says a communique published by the State Department.

“He emphasized that European leadership is critical for getting Russia and Ukraine to negotiate in good faith for a swift and durable peace settlement,” the document reads.

Tags: #state_secretary #usa

MORE ABOUT

19:26 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

21:08 14.05.2025
Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

20:48 14.05.2025
Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

20:08 14.05.2025
USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

15:02 14.05.2025
USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

14:20 14.05.2025
Voyage Theater Company and Theater on Zhukah Launch a Joint Project of Readings of Ukrainian and American Drama

Voyage Theater Company and Theater on Zhukah Launch a Joint Project of Readings of Ukrainian and American Drama

21:07 13.05.2025
Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

20:42 13.05.2025
Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

18:22 13.05.2025
Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

11:56 13.05.2025
Markarova on US bill on sanctions against Russia: We’re grateful to every senator who supports it

Markarova on US bill on sanctions against Russia: We’re grateful to every senator who supports it

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

LATEST

Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

Türkiye ready to host Ukrainian and Russian leaders for talks – Erdogan

Starmer accuses Putin of stalling for time on truce – media

Two new types of deferrals are available in Reserve+ app – Chernohorenko

Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider Carpathians as destination for summer vacation in 2025

Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

AD
AD