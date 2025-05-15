Rubio briefs Europeans on Washington's efforts to resolve Ukrainian conflict

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed his counterparts from Germany, Italy and France on Washington's efforts to stop Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

“Secretary Rubio briefed the ministers on President Trump’s efforts to halt the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine,” says a communique published by the State Department.

“He emphasized that European leadership is critical for getting Russia and Ukraine to negotiate in good faith for a swift and durable peace settlement,” the document reads.