09:38 07.03.2025

Meloni suggests applying NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without Alliance membership

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed extending NATO's Article 5 to Ukraine without granting the country membership in the military alliance, as this step would be "a guarantee of stable, long-term, effective security," the Financial Times reports.

"Extending the same coverage that NATO countries have to Ukraine would certainly be much more effective, although it would be different from NATO membership. I think it would be a more stable, long-term, effective security guarantee than some of the proposals that I see," Meloni said.

Asked what the difference was between Meloni's proposal and granting Ukraine full NATO membership, an Italian government spokeswoman said the move would ensure that the mutual defense clause would be activated "also to protect Ukraine ... even on territory outside NATO, regardless of Kyiv's membership."

Meloni also ruled out sending Italian troops to enforce a possible ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, adding that deploying "European troops, French or British, is the most difficult decision ... I remain very puzzled by this proposal."

Tags: #article_5 #meloni #nato

