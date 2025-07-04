NEURC introduces automatic reporting for electricity market participants

In order to simplify the reporting process and increase the efficiency of monitoring the electricity market, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NEURC) has decided to introduce the submission of reporting forms through an automated collection module.

The regulator's decision was confirmed by the adoption of the relevant resolution On the introduction of the submission of reporting forms through an automated reporting collection module and approval of amendments to some NEURC resolutions at the Friday meeting.

"For electricity market participants, the submission of monitoring reporting forms through an automated reporting collection module is being gradually introduced in accordance with the approved plan-schedule," the commission said.

According to the schedule, in the first stage in July 2025, the following will begin to submit reports for the second half of the year: the transmission system operator and distribution system operators, Market Operator, Guaranteed Buyer, universal service providers and the last hope supplier.

Accordingly, in the second stage in October, the following will begin to submit reports for the third quarter of 2025: electricity producers, aggregators and operators of energy storage facilities (ESF).

And in the third final stage in January next year, electricity suppliers and traders should begin to submit reports for 2026.

"The regulator will also conduct a series of online trainings for electricity market participants in order to explain the operation of the automated module and ensure the correct submission of reporting forms," ​​the commission said.

In turn, the regulator appealed to market participants with a request to ensure timely registration of users in the system within the deadlines specified by the resolution.