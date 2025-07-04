Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:27 04.07.2025

Emergency Service: One person dies in capital due to night attack

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/

As a result of a combined attack on Kyiv using UAVs and ballistic missiles on Friday night, one person was killed,с reports.

"Kyiv: at one of the locations, rescuers freed the body of a person from under the rubble of a destroyed building as a result of a massive Russian strike. In total, 26 people were injured in the capital, including one child. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people," the service said on Telegram.

It is noted that the liquidation of the consequences of the attack continues, fire extinguishing and rubble clearing are underway. More than 300 tonnes of debris from building structures have been removed.

Cynologists, 512 rescuers, 135 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including a fire robot, police, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross and other city services are working at the scene.

According to the head of Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, the body was discovered in Sviatoshynsky district.

Earlier, he reported that in Sviatoshinsky district, there are consequences and damage at least in six locations. At least 10 apartment buildings are damaged most of all on Lesia Kurbasa Street. Rescuers extinguished the car fire. In one of the locations, the 2nd and 3rd floors of a 14-story residential building are damaged.

Tags: #kyiv #state_emergency_service_of_ukraine #attack

