Civilian killed due to enemy strike on Kupyansk – Synehubov

The Russian Armed Forces struck Kupyansk, a hit was recorded in the central part of the city, near a store, a woman was killed, reported the head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"A 55-year-old woman was killed. Two more people were injured by the blast - a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. The victims were hospitalized, and doctors are stabilizing them,” the message posted on the website of the Regional State Administration reads.