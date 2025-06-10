Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

Turkish Onur Group plans to build 690 MW of new generating capacity in Ukraine by 2030, investing $450 million in the Ukrainian energy sector, said Onur Group General Manager in Ukraine Emre Karaahmetoğlu in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

According to him, the company already has 150 MW of solar power plants that were built before the war and are currently successfully operating at a feed-in tariff until 2030.

"The construction of 50 MW of solar power plants [SPPs] in Vinnytsia region plus 164 MW of storage [batteries] is underway. This is over $60 million in investment, we plan to finish by the end of the year - then there will be about 200 MW of sun power and 164 MW of batteries," he noted.

As the CEO informed, Onur Group plans to build 120 MW of wind power plants (WPPs) in Transcarpathia region with a budget of about EUR 120 million.

"Other companies are already working with WPPs in the Carpathians - we see prospects. In total, 320 MW from wind power are under development," he added.

The company is also currently working on new projects in Lviv and Volyn regions and is negotiating with international financial institutions to attract loans.

In addition, Onur Group has almost completed the construction of the first stage of a WPP in Volyn region for OKKO.

"Last week, the first parts of the turbines were brought and installation began. The second stage is planned next - about 190 MW. In total, a project with a capacity of 340 MW has been initiated in Volyn, and we, as a Lviv construction company, are actively working on this," Karaahmetoğlu noted.

As noted in the Forbes Ukraine material, Onur Group Ukraine is part of the international group of companies Onur Group. In June 2025, the Turkish group's business in Ukraine includes about 40 companies in 12 sectors of the economy: from energy and mining to the hotel and restaurant business.