Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
15:38 10.06.2025

Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

2 min read
Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

Turkish Onur Group plans to build 690 MW of new generating capacity in Ukraine by 2030, investing $450 million in the Ukrainian energy sector, said Onur Group General Manager in Ukraine Emre Karaahmetoğlu in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

According to him, the company already has 150 MW of solar power plants that were built before the war and are currently successfully operating at a feed-in tariff until 2030.

"The construction of 50 MW of solar power plants [SPPs] in Vinnytsia region plus 164 MW of storage [batteries] is underway. This is over $60 million in investment, we plan to finish by the end of the year - then there will be about 200 MW of sun power and 164 MW of batteries," he noted.

As the CEO informed, Onur Group plans to build 120 MW of wind power plants (WPPs) in Transcarpathia region with a budget of about EUR 120 million.

"Other companies are already working with WPPs in the Carpathians - we see prospects. In total, 320 MW from wind power are under development," he added.

The company is also currently working on new projects in Lviv and Volyn regions and is negotiating with international financial institutions to attract loans.

In addition, Onur Group has almost completed the construction of the first stage of a WPP in Volyn region for OKKO.

"Last week, the first parts of the turbines were brought and installation began. The second stage is planned next - about 190 MW. In total, a project with a capacity of 340 MW has been initiated in Volyn, and we, as a Lviv construction company, are actively working on this," Karaahmetoğlu noted.

As noted in the Forbes Ukraine material, Onur Group Ukraine is part of the international group of companies Onur Group. In June 2025, the Turkish group's business in Ukraine includes about 40 companies in 12 sectors of the economy: from energy and mining to the hotel and restaurant business.

Tags: #energy #onur_group

MORE ABOUT

18:54 10.06.2025
Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

20:20 06.06.2025
Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

09:42 27.05.2025
Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

20:10 20.05.2025
UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

17:38 16.05.2025
Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

19:16 15.05.2025
Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

10:56 13.05.2025
DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

13:03 06.05.2025
Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

19:24 01.05.2025
Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

HOT NEWS

KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

KSE university in Ukraine aims to raise investment per student to $10,000 – KSE President

Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

LATEST

Industrial park based on Quadruple Helix model with investments of UAH 6 bln to be constructed in Vinnytsia

European DFIs, private investors to join EU-coordinated structured investment fund for Ukraine

U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund not intended for social investments

IFC may allocate Flyer One Ventures Fund V EUR5 mln for projects in Ukraine and CEE

KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

KSE university in Ukraine aims to raise investment per student to $10,000 – KSE President

European Commission invests EUR 910 mln in European Defense Fund involving Ukrainian defense companies for first time

Netherlands invests in implementation of energy independence of 23 Ukrainian hospitals

AXOR Industry invests EUR40 mln in hardware factory in Dnipro during its operation

Investments in technology sector in Ukraine increase by 120% in 2024

AD
AD