Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

Since the beginning of its activities as a financial company in August 2024, Ukraine’s Decarbonization Fund has financed 36 projects on energy efficiency and development of renewable energy sources (RES), mostly for the installation of solar power plants, said Olesia Mischenko, Chairman of the Fund’s Board.

"Since September last year, when the first loan was issued, we have financed 36 projects, most of which were for solar power plants. The smallest of them was for 20 kW, and the largest was for 5 MW," Mischenko said during the Solar Agro Conference, organized by the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine.

According to her, the Fund is currently working on more than 15 projects.

"We provide preferential loans for a period of up to 10 years with a rate of 5% to 9%. The rate depends on the amount and type of project and, unlike some banks, is fixed for the entire term of the contract," Mischenko explained the advantages of the Fund’s lending.

She also drew attention to the fact that the Fund, among other things, launched a new product - financial leasing.

"Any business entity that has been operating for more than one year can contact us for financial leasing of energy-efficient equipment or a kit for building a solar station," the head of the Fund noted.

Mishchenko also indicated that the Fund is considering different project models in the issue of installing generating equipment: generation for own consumption, in the status of an active consumer or for operating on the market as a separate business.

According to the presentation posted on the Fund’s website, in 2024, some 17 projects worth UAH 180 million were financed, most of which concerned ESCO (11 projects), and since the beginning of 2025, some 19 projects worth almost UAH 250 million have been financed, most of which concern renewable energy sources (12 projects). Fund’s loans are most actively attracted in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa regions.