Facts

21:32 07.12.2023

Culture Ministry counting on early inclusion of culture of cooking Ukrainian borsch in list of intangible cultural heritage

2 min read
Culture Ministry counting on early inclusion of culture of cooking Ukrainian borsch in list of intangible cultural heritage

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy expects the culture of cooking Ukrainian borsch to be included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Mankind as soon as possible, the Ministry's press service reported following a meeting of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage.

"Ukraine will continue to make efforts to protect the element of ‘Culture of cooking Ukrainian borsch,’ because for us it is the embodiment of identity, our faith in victory. We hope that we will soon be able to transfer the ‘Culture of cooking Ukrainian borsch’ from the List of elements in need of urgent protection to a Representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of mankind," said Deputy Minister of Culture Anastasia Bondar.

It is noted that the report of Ukraine on the state of the element "Culture of cooking Ukrainian borsch" was highly appreciated.

In addition, efforts made by Ukraine to protect the element were noted, in particular by strengthening cooperation between governmental and non-governmental organizations, raising public awareness of the living heritage, developing methodological materials, integrating the element into education and documenting the varieties of its manifestation in several regions.

"Despite the circumstances related to the war on the territory of Ukraine, this element united Ukrainians, in particular internally displaced persons, the Ukrainian diaspora and those temporarily displaced abroad," the message says.

Tags: #unesco #borsch

MORE ABOUT

21:56 22.11.2023
Ukraine becomes member of UNESCO World Heritage Committee – Culture Ministry

Ukraine becomes member of UNESCO World Heritage Committee – Culture Ministry

20:24 20.11.2023
Culture Ministry, UNESCO cooperate to estimate damage caused to media by war

Culture Ministry, UNESCO cooperate to estimate damage caused to media by war

09:41 16.11.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia ousted from UNESCO Executive Board

Zelenskyy: Russia ousted from UNESCO Executive Board

15:19 06.11.2023
UNESCO condemns Russia’s attack on Odesa inflicting harm to 124-year old art museum

UNESCO condemns Russia’s attack on Odesa inflicting harm to 124-year old art museum

09:38 21.08.2023
Ministry of Culture calls again to revoke Russia's UNESCO membership after shelling of Chernihiv center

Ministry of Culture calls again to revoke Russia's UNESCO membership after shelling of Chernihiv center

14:46 08.08.2023
UNESCO mission to prepare comprehensive report on damage to world heritage in Odesa from Russian missile strikes – Culture Ministry

UNESCO mission to prepare comprehensive report on damage to world heritage in Odesa from Russian missile strikes – Culture Ministry

11:59 28.07.2023
Rada calls on UNESCO to start consultations on Russia's exclusion from organization

Rada calls on UNESCO to start consultations on Russia's exclusion from organization

16:39 24.07.2023
UNESCO mission to visit Odesa in coming days to estimate damage caused to cultural heritage – Culture Ministry

UNESCO mission to visit Odesa in coming days to estimate damage caused to cultural heritage – Culture Ministry

12:42 24.07.2023
UNESCO to send mission to Odesa to conduct preliminary damage assessment

UNESCO to send mission to Odesa to conduct preliminary damage assessment

19:17 17.05.2023
Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

AD

HOT NEWS

Kamyshin: There’re agreements with two American companies on joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine

Ukraine, USA sign memorandum on joint defense production

Govt calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption due to power shortage

Ukraine imposes another package of sanctions against Russian citizens, companies

Govt establishes special border regime, bans free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons in border zone

LATEST

Court of Appeals remands in custody MP Dubinsky, suspected of treason

Education Ministry developing national strategy for development of inclusive education

EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

Umerov meets with NATO Commander-in-Chief Cavoli in USA

G7 Ambassadors: Accounting Chamber reform is chance to show that Ukraine manages intl aid well

Kamyshin: There’re agreements with two American companies on joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine

Ukraine, USA sign memorandum on joint defense production

Govt calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption due to power shortage

Danish Red Cross holds effective leadership training for Ukrainian colleagues

Occupation authorities ban activities of UGCC in captured territory of Zaporizhia region

AD
AD
AD
AD