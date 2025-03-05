In his address to the nation, Trump reads out Zelenskyy's message - Ambassador Markarova

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova explained that US President Donald Trump's address to the nation refers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's message on social media.

"In a very difficult situation, we are still moving forward, developing relations and advancing our priorities. The message from our President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was read in his Address to the Nation by President Donald Trump, who said: 'I appreciate that he wrote this letter,'" Markarova wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, on March 4, Zelenskyy posted a message on the social network X, in which he spoke of his readiness to work "under the strong leadership of President Trump to achieve lasting peace."

“None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” he said on X Tuesday.