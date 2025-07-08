Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:36 08.07.2025

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

1 min read
Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
Photo: NBC News

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he plans to resume arms supplies to Ukraine. He told reporters on Tuesday, during a government meeting.

“Putin is not treating human beings right. He’s killing too many people. So we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I’ve approved that,” Trump said.

At the same time, he said he “does not know” who approved the suspension of supplies.

“I don’t know, you tell me,” he answered the question about who gave the order for the pause last week.

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, commenting on the statement, stressed that Ukraine had long agreed to a ceasefire.

"Ukraine had long agreed to the proposal to cease fire. Russia did not, because they, on the contrary, want to continue fighting. Weapons, sanctions and the clipped wings of their allies are able to restore justice," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #trump #war #supplies #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:33 08.07.2025
Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

20:21 08.07.2025
Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

20:06 08.07.2025
Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

14:26 08.07.2025
Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

12:28 08.07.2025
Russia has destroyed or damaged nearly 2,400 facilities in 781 healthcare institutions in Ukraine – ministry

Russia has destroyed or damaged nearly 2,400 facilities in 781 healthcare institutions in Ukraine – ministry

09:41 08.07.2025
At Trump's direction, US Dept of Defense to send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine

At Trump's direction, US Dept of Defense to send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine

15:52 05.07.2025
Kremlin tries to involve Laos in war against Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Kremlin tries to involve Laos in war against Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

15:23 05.07.2025
House of Representatives calls on Trump administration to resume arms supplies to Ukraine

House of Representatives calls on Trump administration to resume arms supplies to Ukraine

11:26 05.07.2025
Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy: We will continue to help them

Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy: We will continue to help them

20:44 04.07.2025
American Chamber of Commerce chair urges Trump to protect US business in Ukraine by providing defense equipment

American Chamber of Commerce chair urges Trump to protect US business in Ukraine by providing defense equipment

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting: Air defense systems, missiles for them, drone air defense - main priority today

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Co-owner of Monomakh tea producer put on wanted list by SBU

Court at ESB's request seizes seven aircraft of airline linked to oligarch

Official of State Space Agency of Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with enemy – SBU

Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

Seven more Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

Pinchuk Foundation, YES to discuss link between security, reconstruction on occasion of URC2025 in Rome with participation of Kellogg, other experts

Czech company Excalibur Army opens rep office in Ukraine to intensify cooperation, launch domestic production of shells

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

AD
AD