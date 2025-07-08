Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Photo: NBC News

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he plans to resume arms supplies to Ukraine. He told reporters on Tuesday, during a government meeting.

“Putin is not treating human beings right. He’s killing too many people. So we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I’ve approved that,” Trump said.

At the same time, he said he “does not know” who approved the suspension of supplies.

“I don’t know, you tell me,” he answered the question about who gave the order for the pause last week.

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, commenting on the statement, stressed that Ukraine had long agreed to a ceasefire.

"Ukraine had long agreed to the proposal to cease fire. Russia did not, because they, on the contrary, want to continue fighting. Weapons, sanctions and the clipped wings of their allies are able to restore justice," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel.