Zelenskyy leaves White House early without any comments to press

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation left the White House without any comments to the press.

The live broadcast of the National Telethon showed footage of Zelenskyy leaving the building and getting into the car in which he arrived for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy did not give any comments to the press.