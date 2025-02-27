Facts

20:52 27.02.2025

Witkoff announces US intentions to extract minerals in Russia after signing ‘peace deal’ with Ukraine

1 min read
Witkoff announces US intentions to extract minerals in Russia after signing ‘peace deal’ with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, announced the US' intentions to develop mineral resources not only in Ukraine, but also in Russia after the conclusion of a "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine.

«The mineral mines are quite extensive, but, by the way, they are quite extensive in Russia. And I think there will be a plenty of opportunities [for cooperation] for the United States with Russia when this peace deal gets finished,” Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

When asked whether this meant that the US would also be involved in mining operations in Russia, Witkoff replied: “I think there will be plenty of economic cooperation opportunities between the two countries. Yes.”

