IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

During her visit to Ukraine, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Kate Forbes stressed the importance of continuing to support Ukrainians and hopes to receive additional funding for this.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency on the occasion of her visit to Ukraine, Forbes stated that her visit was very important to her for several reasons.

“One, I wanted to thank the incredible work of the Ukrainian Red Cross, what they've done, and have continued to do. They have scaled up and met the challenge that was sent to them. Second, I believe I have a unique opportunity and obligation to remind people that this war [full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine] continues. I know that I'll be more articulate, more informed, and more passionate if I've had the opportunity to see what the Ukrainians are going through, their experience,” she said.

Third, as Forbes noted, she met with a number of Ukrainian officials to talk to them about what needs there are today and how the federation can help.

“And we are extending our appeal as the Federation for Ukraine. So how do I help find additional funding? Where can I go and tell the story? Awareness and understanding help bring funding and solutions. So, many reasons why I came to Ukraine. The power of what's happening here has really hit me very hard,” Forbes recalled.

However, she said the IFRC currently faces a funding gap of CHF 280 million to maintain essential services for those affected.

“Right now, we need to ensure that donors understand that the needs of Ukraine are only going to increase, unfortunately. Even if there's a ceasefire, that doesn't mean there are less needs. On the contrary, there are many more needs. For example, veterans. They need to be repatriated and have some psychosocial support. And there are going to be many other issues. That's why it's necessary to talk about priorities and the next possible steps,” the IFRC stated.

Forbes noted that her job is to understand what the Ukrainian Red Cross really needs, because local volunteers have a better understanding of what Ukrainians need.

She also stressed that there are still displaced people receiving assistance outside the country, and that the reduction in financial assistance, especially in major donor countries, is putting important humanitarian programmes at risk. In particular, some programmes within the IFRC Network have already been terminated, and some are at risk of ceasing to exist due to a funding gap of CHF 280 million. In addition, changes in the implementation of the European Union’s Temporary Protection Directive (TPD) are reducing benefits, leaving many displaced people uncertain about their legal status and access to support.

Forbes also added that since countries shift their priorities, many displaced people face abrupt changes that disrupt their stability and integration.