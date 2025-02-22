Ukrainian FM coordinates actions with Kallas, French counterpart prior to third anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported on talks with High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, during which the parties agreed on diplomatic actions on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"I spoke with Kaja Kallas to discuss latest international developments and coordinate steps ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression. I thank the EU for standing firmly on Ukraine's side – the side of truth, peace, freedom, justice, and territorial integrity," Sybiha wrote on the X social network on Saturday.

Later he also reported about the conversation with the French Minister.

"I had a call with Jean-Noël Barrot to coordinate diplomatic efforts ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression. I am grateful to France for supporting Ukraine in our pursuit of just peace and rightful defense of freedom, life, justice, and territorial integrity," Sybiha wrote.