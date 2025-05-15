Sybiha holds meeting with Rubio, Senator Graham

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham in Antalya to discuss cooperation in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner.

“I met with Secretary of State Mark Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham in Antalya to share President Zelenskyy’s vision of further peace efforts and coordinate positions during this critical week. We discussed in detail the logic of further steps and shared our approaches,” Sybiha wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

Sybiha also confirmed Ukraine's firm and consistent commitment to President Trump's peace efforts and thanked the United States for its involvement.

"We are ready to advance our cooperation in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner," he wrote.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that it is extremely important that Russia reciprocates Ukraine's constructive steps. So far, it has not done so. Moscow must realize that the rejection of peace has its price.