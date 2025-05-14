Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:59 14.05.2025

Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called on Vladimir Putin to stop rejecting the ceasefire and avoiding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Sybiha reported following the meeting in Antalya with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, he informed his Turkish counterpart about the latest developments on the battlefield and in diplomacy.

“I reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to peace, our immediate and unconditional readiness for a full and durable ceasefire, as well as our offer of the highest-level direct meeting between Ukraine and Russia. Putin must stop rejecting the ceasefire and avoiding the meeting with President Zelenskyy,” Sybiha said on X.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Turkey hold “a thorough conversation about ways to advance meaningful peace process.”

“I am grateful to my colleague for his support and valuable insights,” Sybiha noted.

He stressed that “the epicenter of world diplomacy is now in Türkiye, which is playing an active mediation role.”

“We appreciate it,” Sybiha added.

Earlier, Sybiha said that he began his visit to Turkey with a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Tags: #putin #sybiha #turkey

