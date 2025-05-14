Sybiha stresses importance of pressure on Russia in his talk with Netherlands’ FM

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held telephone talks with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, ​​during which he noted the importance of increasing pressure on Russia in the event of Vladimir Putin's refusal to accept a full and long-term ceasefire, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on X social media on Wednesday.

“During our conversation, I informed Caspar Veldkamp about the current battlefield situation and peace efforts. I stressed the importance of additional strong pressure on Russia if Putin continues to reject the full and durable ceasefire, avoid meeting with President Zelenskyy, and drag feet on the peace process,” Sybiha said.

The ministers also agreed on future contacts and efforts and discussed the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague.

As reported, the United States opposes extending an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24. The Ukraine-NATO Council meeting is likely to take place at the level of foreign ministers. As reported by ANSA, at the moment, in fact, invitations to the meeting have been sent only to four Asian partners: Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.