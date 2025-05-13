Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha highly appreciated the joint statement of the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Great Britain and the EU High Representative (Weimar+ format), noting that the Russian side must feel the price of the rejection of peace efforts.

“I thank my colleagues from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK, and the EU for their strong joint statement in London… I appreciate the group's determination to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine if Putin continues to reject a durable 30+ days ceasefire and broader peace efforts. Putin must understand that rejecting peace comes with a cost,” Sybiha wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.

As reported, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the EU High Representative (Weimar+ format) stressed in a joint statement that Russia has not demonstrated any serious intentions to make progress towards peace, and must do so without delay.

According to a statement posted on the UK government website, the ministers reaffirmed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, expressed condolences to the victims of recent attacks by Russia and full support for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The participants welcomed the US-led peace efforts and the prospect of further negotiations this week.