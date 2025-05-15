Interfax-Ukraine
12:08 15.05.2025

Sybiha in Ankara: Full combat readiness for day of intensive diplomacy

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in Turkey reported that he had arrived in Ankara to participate in the negotiations of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On his Instagram page, the minister also shared a photo in a vyshyvanka.

"In such national ‘armor’ - full combat readiness for the day of intensive diplomacy. I congratulate everyone on the Day of Vyshyvanka! Dress in national clothes and be proud of our traditions," Sybiha emphasized.

