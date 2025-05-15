Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 15.05.2025

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider Carpathians as destination for summer vacation in 2025

2 min read
Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider Carpathians as destination for summer vacation in 2025

Over 85% of Ukrainians are planning a summer vacation in Ukraine in 2025, about 76% are considering the Carpathians as a vacation destination, according to a study by Ribas Hotels Group and Ribas Invest.

According to the results of a survey conducted by the companies in March-April 2025, only 29% of respondents are planning a vacation abroad this summer, while 3.6% are not planning to vacation at all.

However, martial law is significantly affecting the vacation plans of Ukrainians: some 83.3% of respondents noted that they began to vacation less often. Over the past three years, some 68.1% of Ukrainians vacationed every year, some 16.7% once every two years and 9.4% once every three years.

The most popular location for vacation was the Carpathians, as 75.7% of respondents are considering spending a summer vacation there. Some 48.5% of respondents plan to visit Odesa. About 21% intend to visit Lviv, and 16.9% – locations in Kyiv region.

According to the survey, when choosing a place to vacation, Ukrainians pay attention to the availability of comfortable conditions (84.8%) and a favorable price (71%). In addition, an important factor is a convenient location (67.4%) and the availability of additional services (53.6%). Fewer Ukrainians take into account the reputation of a vacation spot (37.7%) and its environmental friendliness (21.7%).

Among the most popular leisure formats this year are walks in nature (75.4%), beach vacations (69.6%), SPA treatments (56.5%), visiting restaurants (55.8%) and excursions (40.6%).

As noted in the study, the main barriers to planning a vacation for Ukrainians are high price (74.6%), low level of comfort (71.7%), and poor location (4.6%). In addition, 37.7% of respondents have concerns about safety.

According to the survey results, most respondents plan to vacation this summer with their family: with a partner (67.4%) and with children (54.3%). About a quarter of respondents choose to vacation with friends, and 8.7% – alone.

Tags: #demand #directions #tourism

MORE ABOUT

18:32 22.01.2025
Tourism revenues may increase ten-fold – Tourism Agency

Tourism revenues may increase ten-fold – Tourism Agency

17:18 17.10.2024
Associations of industrialists demand resumption of reservation for employees

Associations of industrialists demand resumption of reservation for employees

20:42 07.06.2024
Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

19:29 05.04.2024
Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

20:17 16.01.2024
Domestic consumption of dairy products may double in 2024 – analysts

Domestic consumption of dairy products may double in 2024 – analysts

16:28 28.09.2023
DIM records rise in number of investment transactions in primary housing market

DIM records rise in number of investment transactions in primary housing market

12:55 27.09.2023
Tourism agency, Airbnb sign memo of support for post-war restoration of tourism industry in Ukraine

Tourism agency, Airbnb sign memo of support for post-war restoration of tourism industry in Ukraine

12:29 14.09.2023
Security of region important for 27% of Ukrainians, when choosing location for tourist trip – Tourism Agency

Security of region important for 27% of Ukrainians, when choosing location for tourist trip – Tourism Agency

21:04 17.08.2023
Tourism industry sends UAH 900 mln to state budget in H1 2023

Tourism industry sends UAH 900 mln to state budget in H1 2023

18:59 24.07.2023
Economy, tourism help to ensure effectiveness of community in wartime – Uman mayor

Economy, tourism help to ensure effectiveness of community in wartime – Uman mayor

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

LATEST

Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

Türkiye ready to host Ukrainian and Russian leaders for talks – Erdogan

Starmer accuses Putin of stalling for time on truce – media

Rubio briefs Europeans on Washington's efforts to resolve Ukrainian conflict

Two new types of deferrals are available in Reserve+ app – Chernohorenko

Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

AD
AD