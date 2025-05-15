Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider Carpathians as destination for summer vacation in 2025

Over 85% of Ukrainians are planning a summer vacation in Ukraine in 2025, about 76% are considering the Carpathians as a vacation destination, according to a study by Ribas Hotels Group and Ribas Invest.

According to the results of a survey conducted by the companies in March-April 2025, only 29% of respondents are planning a vacation abroad this summer, while 3.6% are not planning to vacation at all.

However, martial law is significantly affecting the vacation plans of Ukrainians: some 83.3% of respondents noted that they began to vacation less often. Over the past three years, some 68.1% of Ukrainians vacationed every year, some 16.7% once every two years and 9.4% once every three years.

The most popular location for vacation was the Carpathians, as 75.7% of respondents are considering spending a summer vacation there. Some 48.5% of respondents plan to visit Odesa. About 21% intend to visit Lviv, and 16.9% – locations in Kyiv region.

According to the survey, when choosing a place to vacation, Ukrainians pay attention to the availability of comfortable conditions (84.8%) and a favorable price (71%). In addition, an important factor is a convenient location (67.4%) and the availability of additional services (53.6%). Fewer Ukrainians take into account the reputation of a vacation spot (37.7%) and its environmental friendliness (21.7%).

Among the most popular leisure formats this year are walks in nature (75.4%), beach vacations (69.6%), SPA treatments (56.5%), visiting restaurants (55.8%) and excursions (40.6%).

As noted in the study, the main barriers to planning a vacation for Ukrainians are high price (74.6%), low level of comfort (71.7%), and poor location (4.6%). In addition, 37.7% of respondents have concerns about safety.

According to the survey results, most respondents plan to vacation this summer with their family: with a partner (67.4%) and with children (54.3%). About a quarter of respondents choose to vacation with friends, and 8.7% – alone.