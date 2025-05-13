Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:34 13.05.2025

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

1 min read
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone talks with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira regarding peace efforts and active diplomatic contacts this week.

“I urged Brazil to support an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as the foundation for resultative peace talks,” Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

He confirmed the readiness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with Vladimir Putin in Turkey and "called on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in its dialogue with Russia to make this direct highest-level meeting happen."

