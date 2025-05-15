Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:26 15.05.2025

Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

1 min read
Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not coordinate his visit to Turkey and the planned talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on a ceasefire with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Our teams are in touch. We did not coordinate these corresponding actions with President Trump personally," Zelenskyy told reporters at a press conference in Ankara.

"We understood that there is a meeting in Turkey, we are sending a high-level delegation. Both of our sides did this. Then, you know, there is a tour of the Middle East by President Trump and it is clear that he has meetings with relevant leaders every day, there are agreements, decisions, projects, documents, etc. in advance. But he said that he is ready to join. So he gave a signal that if there are leaders, if there is a president of Ukraine, if there is a president of Russia, then the president of the United States of America will join," he said.

"Normal political will. He shows that he is ready, wants to help. That's how I perceive it," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #president #turkey #usa

