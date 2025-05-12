Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:42 12.05.2025

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

2 min read
EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

There must be a ceasefire for any peace talks to begin, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said, stressing that Russia continues to shell Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists in London, where a Weimar+ meeting with the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU is taking place on Monday, Kallas noted that one of the topics of discussion will be the war in Ukraine.

Kallas emphasized that during the night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones more than 100 times.

“In order to go into any peace talks, there has to be a ceasefire. We also need to see that Russia wants this, to show goodwill to sit down and talk to Ukrainian. It is not there,” the head of EU diplomacy stated.

When asked if she would like to see Putin in Turkey on Thursday, Kallas said: “If they [Russians] are continuing bombing Ukraine all the time, if there is no ceasefire, there cannot be talks under fire.”

“We want to see also that Russia wants peace. It takes two to want peace, it takes only one to one want war. And we see that Russia clearly wants war. It has been over two months already since Ukraine agreed to unconditional ceasefire. Russia has just played games. I think they are playing games right now as well,” the head of the EU diplomacy stated.

She called for putting pressure on Russia "to really want peace, and to sit down and to talk with Ukraine." In particular, Kallas emphasized that work is underway on the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which should be adopted at the Foreign Affairs Council next week. In addition, Kallas welcomed the sanction package initiated by Senator Lindsey Graham in the United States.

Tags: #kallas #stance #ceasefire

MORE ABOUT

12:41 12.05.2025
Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

11:14 12.05.2025
Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

10:44 12.05.2025
Merz: Ceasefire to make real negotiations possible

Merz: Ceasefire to make real negotiations possible

10:14 12.05.2025
Tusk: World waiting for univocal decision from Putin on unconditional ceasefire

Tusk: World waiting for univocal decision from Putin on unconditional ceasefire

13:08 10.05.2025
EU supports call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine - Kallas

EU supports call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine - Kallas

20:18 09.05.2025
Merz: 30-day ceasefire will be test for Putin

Merz: 30-day ceasefire will be test for Putin

19:16 09.05.2025
Special Tribunal's investigations to begin in 2026 – Kallas

Special Tribunal's investigations to begin in 2026 – Kallas

18:29 09.05.2025
Kallas on creation of tribunal for Russian crimes of aggression: Every inch of war documented, no room for impunity left

Kallas on creation of tribunal for Russian crimes of aggression: Every inch of war documented, no room for impunity left

18:14 09.05.2025
Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

14:52 09.05.2025
Kallas on Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression: Every inch of war documented, there is no room for impunity

Kallas on Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression: Every inch of war documented, there is no room for impunity

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

AD
AD