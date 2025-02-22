Facts

13:07 22.02.2025

USA could cut Ukraine's access to Starlink internet services – media

1 min read

U.S. negotiators pressing Kyiv for access to Ukraine's critical minerals have raised the possibility of cutting the country's access to Elon Musk's vital Starlink satellite internet system, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"Ukraine's continued access to SpaceX-owned Starlink was brought up in discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned down an initial proposal from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent," Reuters cited the sources.

Starlink provides crucial internet connectivity to war-torn Ukraine and its military.

The issue was raised again on Thursday during meetings between Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special Ukraine envoy, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said one of the sources, who was briefed on the talks.

"During the meeting, Ukraine was told it faced imminent shutoff of the service if it did not reach a deal on critical minerals, said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss closed negotiations," Reuters cited the source.

Tags: #starlink #usa

