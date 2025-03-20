Ukraine would be grateful to Europe for support of at least EUR5 bln for artillery shells – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine needs funds for artillery shells and would be grateful for European support in the amount of at least EUR 5 billion; all weapons should be produced on the continent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We need funds for artillery shells, and we would be very grateful for support from Europe in the amount of at least EUR 5 billion as soon as possible. Investments in weapons production are needed both in Ukraine and in your countries. Europe needs technological independence, including in weapons production. Everything needed to protect the continent should be produced here in Europe," Zelenskyy said during a meeting of the European Council on Thursday.

The President called for working on this together and thanked those who are already taking concrete steps in this direction.

"It would be right if the ReArm Europe program started as soon as possible, it is a very useful and far-sighted initiative. Please continue to develop your industries and research. Ukraine has effective and modern technologies, you know this, especially in the field of drones and electronic warfare, which can benefit the whole of Europe and our global partners, and now these weapons are our defense," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that the key to a new foundation for European security is the further development of weapons, their constant modernization and increased efficiency, together with European investments in Ukrainian production, as well as joint production.