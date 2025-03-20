Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:49 20.03.2025

Ukraine ready to open negotiation clusters on accession to EU both sequentially or all at the same time – Stefanishyna

Ukraine ready to open negotiation clusters on accession to EU both sequentially or all at the same time – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna states that Ukraine is ready to open negotiation clusters on accession to the European Union both sequentially and within one intergovernmental conference, depending on the progress of negotiations with the Hungarian side.

"We are consulting with both the Hungarian side and the European Commission. Today we understand that the issue of blocking by Hungary goes far beyond this negotiation process," Stefanishyna told reporters on Thursday in Kyiv, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine whether there is still a prospect of opening the first negotiation cluster in April 2025, given Hungary's position.

She emphasized that today the issue of opening all negotiation Clusters is on the side of the European Commission.

"Ukraine is ready to open clusters both sequentially and can open all clusters within one intergovernmental conference, depending on how the negotiations with the Hungarian side will be conducted," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Stefanishyna added that she constantly gives public signals to the Hungarian side, and the Ukrainian government remains ready for dialogue.

As reported, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos hopes to open the first three clusters of Ukraine's negotiations with the EU on joining the Union in the first half of this year - during the Polish presidency, and the remaining three by December.

The EU procedure defines 35 negotiation chapters. For these chapters, the European Commission first conducts an official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law. Some 33 of the 35 negotiating chapters are grouped into six thematic clusters, while chapters 34 Institutions and 35 Other issues will be considered separately.

The President and Prime Minister of Ukraine declare the task of completing the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU within approximately five years - by 2030.

