Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:48 28.03.2025

Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine in 2025 could be comparable to 2024 level - Czech PM

1 min read

 A Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine could see at least as many shells delivered in 2025 as last year, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

"We are talking about a number at least at the level of last year," he said after a summit in Paris with the participation of the Ukrainian president and other leaders.

The initiative launched last year by the Czech government and funded by a number of NATO allies provided Ukraine with 1.5 million artillery rounds, including 500,000 units of 155mm shells, in 2024, the Czech Defence Ministry said in February.

According to Fiala, Prague continues to work on expanding this program to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Tags: #czech

MORE ABOUT

09:21 22.11.2024
Czech FM arrives in Kyiv

Czech FM arrives in Kyiv

20:45 25.07.2024
Czech President believes peace talks to be impossible without Russia and China

Czech President believes peace talks to be impossible without Russia and China

12:21 15.06.2024
Artillery ammo procured on Czech initiative already arriving in Ukraine – Czech FM

Artillery ammo procured on Czech initiative already arriving in Ukraine – Czech FM

19:15 03.06.2024
Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

20:45 21.12.2023
No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

20:38 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

16:14 28.04.2023
Zelenskyy meets Czech counterpart in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets Czech counterpart in Kyiv

16:16 15.04.2022
Ukrainian army receives Czech MLRS – Ukrautoprom

Ukrainian army receives Czech MLRS – Ukrautoprom

13:22 21.03.2022
Czech PM: Unified approach to Russia, sanctions only way to stop Putin

Czech PM: Unified approach to Russia, sanctions only way to stop Putin

17:32 17.03.2022
Czech Republic can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – PM

Czech Republic can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – PM

HOT NEWS

Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Europe definitely knows how to defend itself, we work together to guarantee our peoples' security

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out strikes exclusively on Russian military facilities

Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens over 16,000 wanted cases on missing persons

Denmark to allocate nearly EUR 40 mln to innovative fund to support Ukraine in military sphere

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

Work on demobilization bill continues

Erdogan says Türkiye ready to become platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Situation in Kursk and Belgorod regions not significantly changed in 24 hours - AFU General Staff and DeepState, ISW reports progress

AD
AD
Empire School
AD