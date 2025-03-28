Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine in 2025 could be comparable to 2024 level - Czech PM

A Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine could see at least as many shells delivered in 2025 as last year, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

"We are talking about a number at least at the level of last year," he said after a summit in Paris with the participation of the Ukrainian president and other leaders.

The initiative launched last year by the Czech government and funded by a number of NATO allies provided Ukraine with 1.5 million artillery rounds, including 500,000 units of 155mm shells, in 2024, the Czech Defence Ministry said in February.

According to Fiala, Prague continues to work on expanding this program to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.