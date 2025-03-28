Invaders lose 1,860 military, 210 vehicles in past 24 hours

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,860 occupiers, 17 tanks, 61 armored vehicles, 122 artillery systems, 144 UAVs, as well as 210 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Friday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to March 28, 2025 approximately amount to: about 910,750 (plus 1,860) people of military personnel, 10,455 (plus 17) tanks, 21,762 combat armored vehicles (plus 61) units, 25,387 artillery systems (plus 122) units, 1,344 (plus one) MLRS units, 1,119 air defense systems (plus one) units, 370 aircraft units, 335 helicopters, 31,070 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 144), 3,121 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 42,280 automotive equipment and tanker trucks (plus 210) units, and 3,787 special equipment units,” the report says.