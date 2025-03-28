Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:12 28.03.2025

Invaders lose 1,860 military, 210 vehicles in past 24 hours

1 min read
Invaders lose 1,860 military, 210 vehicles in past 24 hours
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,860 occupiers, 17 tanks, 61 armored vehicles, 122 artillery systems, 144 UAVs, as well as 210 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Friday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to March 28, 2025 approximately amount to: about 910,750 (plus 1,860) people of military personnel, 10,455 (plus 17) tanks, 21,762 combat armored vehicles (plus 61) units, 25,387 artillery systems (plus 122) units, 1,344 (plus one) MLRS units, 1,119 air defense systems (plus one) units, 370 aircraft units, 335 helicopters, 31,070 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 144), 3,121 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 42,280 automotive equipment and tanker trucks (plus 210) units, and 3,787 special equipment units,” the report says.

Tags: #losses #enemy

MORE ABOUT

09:35 17.03.2025
Invaders lose 1,210 soldiers, 170 pieces of equipment over day

Invaders lose 1,210 soldiers, 170 pieces of equipment over day

12:34 15.03.2025
Occupiers lose 1,180 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,180 servicemen in past day – General Staff

20:49 07.03.2025
Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

11:43 26.02.2025
Invaders lose 1,170 servicemen in past day

Invaders lose 1,170 servicemen in past day

09:55 20.02.2025
Trump says Russia lost 900,000 troops in war, Ukraine 700,000

Trump says Russia lost 900,000 troops in war, Ukraine 700,000

20:19 18.02.2025
Fighters 110th Brigade recapture positions on Novopavlivka axis

Fighters 110th Brigade recapture positions on Novopavlivka axis

10:52 12.02.2025
Russian troops lose 1,150 military, 122 pieces of equipment in past day

Russian troops lose 1,150 military, 122 pieces of equipment in past day

10:54 10.02.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to more than 200 military personnel

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to more than 200 military personnel

11:31 07.02.2025
Invaders lose 1,340 soldiers, 158 pieces of equipment during past day

Invaders lose 1,340 soldiers, 158 pieces of equipment during past day

09:31 05.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia's losses in war amount to about 350,000 killed, 600-700,000 wounded

Zelenskyy: Russia's losses in war amount to about 350,000 killed, 600-700,000 wounded

HOT NEWS

Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Europe definitely knows how to defend itself, we work together to guarantee our peoples' security

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out strikes exclusively on Russian military facilities

Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens over 16,000 wanted cases on missing persons

Denmark to allocate nearly EUR 40 mln to innovative fund to support Ukraine in military sphere

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

Work on demobilization bill continues

Erdogan says Türkiye ready to become platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Situation in Kursk and Belgorod regions not significantly changed in 24 hours - AFU General Staff and DeepState, ISW reports progress

AD
AD
Empire School
AD