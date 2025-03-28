Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:33 28.03.2025

Joint Declaration on creation of Ukrainian Unity Hub in Spain signed – National Unity Ministry

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov and Minister for Inclusion, Social Protection and Migration of Spain Elma Saiz Delgado signed a declaration on the establishment of the Unity Centre in Spain.

“We have consolidated our common goal of providing comprehensive support to Ukrainians who have found refuge on Spanish soil. Currently, more than 220,000 of our citizens have received temporary protection here, and this Centre will be another step towards their social adaptation, integration and maintaining ties with their homeland. Spain is the third country with which we have signed a Joint Declaration on the establishment of the Centre for Unity of Ukraine,” the ministry said, citing Chernyshev.

As reported, on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the creation of the National Unity Agency - a structure that will help implement initiatives for interaction with the Ukrainian community and public organizations in the host countries. It was noted that the Agency will then open departments in key host countries for Ukrainians, primarily in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, and Unity Hubs will be created in the capitals of these countries. Among the functions and capabilities of the Unity Hub: educational and cultural space, language courses, a return consultant, consular services (as an external service), banking services, postal services, an economic opportunity coordinator, the State Enterprise Document, a meeting of opinion leaders, programs for children and youth, a Ukrainian cafe, a business hub and coworking, and the UA Job Center.

On February 15, a Joint Declaration of Intent was signed to open the first Ukrainian Unity Hub in Berlin. Plans include opening such hubs in Munich and Dusseldorf.

On March 26, a Joint Declaration of Intent was signed to open a Ukrainian Unity Hub in France.

