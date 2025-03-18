EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

The Polish Presidency of the European Union intends to convince Hungary that Ukraine's future membership is vital for the future of the European Union itself.

This was stated on Tuesday in Brussels after the conclusion of the EU Council meeting on general affairs, by the Polish Minister for European Union Affairs, Adam Szlapka, answering a question about a possible reaction in the event of a negative result of the referendum on Ukraine's membership in the EU, which Hungary plans to hold. Noting that the Hungarian side should be asked directly about the referendum, Szlapka noted that "nevertheless, we are going to continue our work." "We are going to work with our partners, with the member states, and we are going to convince our Hungarian partners as well that for the EU, expanding the area of ​​stability, democracy, prosperity and security is vital. So this is what is important for the future of the European Union. That is why we will work on this," the Polish minister explained.

According to him, directly during this meeting, the ministers were focused on the preparation of a European Council meeting, which will be held with the participation of the heads of state and government of the EU member states on March 20-21 in Brussels. "Of course, during the leaders' discussion on Ukraine, there will be a part of the discussion that the leaders are going to express support for Ukraine, as we have been doing as the European Union since the beginning of the Russian aggressive war against Ukraine. As you know, Secure Europe is the motto of the Polish presidency - we see enlargement as part of security. So, enlargement is one of our priorities, and we are determined to work on it and advance this process," he explained Warsaw's position.

According to him, work on this continues in close cooperation with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.