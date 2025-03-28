Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:21 28.03.2025

Ukrainian delegation holds number of meetings in UK as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative

2 min read

As part of President Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a Ukrainian delegation continued its advocacy visit to the United Kingdom, holding meetings in London with government officials, think tanks, and international experts, the presidential website said Thursday.

“The primary focus of discussions was the search and identification of Ukrainian children deported by Russia, legal pathways for their return, reintegration, and rehabilitation, and the expansion of mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable. Separately the parties discussed the importance of maintaining international attention on this issue,” the message reads.

The delegation also took part in a closed expert roundtable at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, where participants discussed the forced deportation and detention of Ukrainian children in the occupied territories, Russia’s attempts to change their identity, and the challenges of reintegration and rehabilitation of children who have already been brought back.

In particular, the meeting was held with Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty, Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice ​Sarah Sackman, and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice Lord Ponsonby.

The delegation included Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office and Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA Dariia Zarivna, and Head of the Save Ukraine NGO Mykola Kuleba.

“This must be a systemic, sustainable tool that will protect not only Ukrainian children, but also children in other regions of the world affected by war and occupation,” said Zarivna.

