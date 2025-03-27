Healey to chair new Ukraine defence contact group meeting on April 11

Interfax-Ukraine

British Defence Secretary John Healey will chair a new meeting of the contact group on Ukraine defence, scheduled for April 11, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that Starmer said the contact group meeting would aim to provide more military aid and support Ukraine in the fight.

The prime minister also confirmed plans for the defence ministers of France, Britain and Germany to come to Kyiv to discuss how to support the Ukrainian army in the future.

