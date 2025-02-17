Zelenskyy to focus on economic cooperation issues during visit to Saudi Arabia, Turkey

During his visits to Saudi Arabia and Turkey, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will focus on economic cooperation, Black Sea security, and food security, according to Ihor Brusylo, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"In Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the President will talk primarily about economic investment cooperation, security in the Black Sea region, the operation of our Black Sea routes, food security, and the potential for creating hubs in the Middle East with the assistance of these countries. The economic agenda is rather extensive and robust, with a strong emphasis on economic cooperation," he said on the national telethon Monday.