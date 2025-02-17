Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:48 17.02.2025

Minerals agreement to be signed by ministers when ready and under guarantee conditions, which are not yet in place – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Minerals agreement to be signed by ministers when ready and under guarantee conditions, which are not yet in place – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.youtube.com/live/Lswr3HNM2mY

The agreement with the United States on minerals will be signed by ministers once it is finalized and under guarantee conditions that have yet to be established, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"Agreements are signed at the ministerial level, but as president, I have influence over the quality of this document. I will not allow the ministers to sign the agreement because it is not yet ready to protect our interests," Zelenskyy told journalists at the Munich Security Conference.

The president emphasized the importance of discussing investments in Ukraine, stressing that the legal framework must be properly structured. Additionally, he noted the need to determine how to distribute any surplus if the matter involves security-related aspects. "This must be clear. It is crucial," Zelenskyy added.

On February 12, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented Zelenskyy with a first draft of the partnership agreement during a meeting. According to Zelenskyy, the discussion focused on mineral resources.

On February 13, it was reported that Zelenskyy did not sign the agreement presented by Bessent in Kyiv. A day later, Ukraine revised the draft memorandum of partnership with the United States and submitted it to the American side.

Tags: #minerals #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:42 24.05.2025
Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

11:13 24.05.2025
Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

17:44 23.05.2025
Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

20:38 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

18:28 21.05.2025
Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

13:45 21.05.2025
Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

19:40 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

17:49 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

16:46 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

HOT NEWS

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

LATEST

AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

Khortytsia groop of troops: enemy Buk-M3 missile system destroyed in one of key axes

Russia modernizes Iskander-M missiles making them harder to shoot down - AFU spokesman

Sybiha after enemy attack on Kyiv: This is clear evidence that increased sanction pressure on Moscow necessary

Poroshenko sues NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko for amending sanction decree against him – lawyer

Four civilians killed, eight injured in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – regional administration

UK Foreign Secretary on Kyiv attack: These are not the actions of a country seeking peace

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

Dpty PM Kuleba, IMF mission discuss restoration of infrastructure, housing for IDPs, preparations for URC-2025

AD
AD