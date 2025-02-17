Minerals agreement to be signed by ministers when ready and under guarantee conditions, which are not yet in place – Zelenskyy

The agreement with the United States on minerals will be signed by ministers once it is finalized and under guarantee conditions that have yet to be established, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"Agreements are signed at the ministerial level, but as president, I have influence over the quality of this document. I will not allow the ministers to sign the agreement because it is not yet ready to protect our interests," Zelenskyy told journalists at the Munich Security Conference.

The president emphasized the importance of discussing investments in Ukraine, stressing that the legal framework must be properly structured. Additionally, he noted the need to determine how to distribute any surplus if the matter involves security-related aspects. "This must be clear. It is crucial," Zelenskyy added.

On February 12, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented Zelenskyy with a first draft of the partnership agreement during a meeting. According to Zelenskyy, the discussion focused on mineral resources.

On February 13, it was reported that Zelenskyy did not sign the agreement presented by Bessent in Kyiv. A day later, Ukraine revised the draft memorandum of partnership with the United States and submitted it to the American side.