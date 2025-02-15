Zelenskyy warns of growing danger for NATO countries in connection with deployment of Russian army in Belarus

This summer, Russia plans to send troops to Belarus under the pretext of "exercises," Belarus borders three NATO countries and has effectively become a springboard for Russian military operations, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And we have clear Intel that this summer Russia plans to send troops to Belarus under the pretext of 'training, exercises.' But that is exactly how they staged forces before a full-scale invasion to Ukraine three years ago. Is this Russian force in Belarus meant to attack Ukraine? Maybe. Or maybe it is meant for you. Let me remind you: Belarus borders three NATO countries. It has effectively become a foothold for Russian military operations," Zelenskyy said during a speech at the main session of the Munich Security Conference.