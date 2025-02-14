Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:49 14.02.2025

FM: China working to promote peace in Ukraine through talks, believes all interested parties should take part in negotiation process

2 min read
 China is working to promote peace through negotiations and believes that all interested parties should take part in the negotiation process to establish peace in Ukraine at an appropriate time, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

During a speech at the 61st Munich Security Conference he said that when it comes to regional hotspot issues, China has its own position. They have always advocated that all disputes and differences be resolved through dialogue, politically, since force and sanctions cannot truly and completely resolve problems. The same applies to the Ukrainian issue. Efforts that promote peace should be supported, and following this guideline, they are working to promote peace through negotiations, he said.

According to the minister, even if there is only one ray of hope, they are putting in 100% effort. Wang Yi said, among other things, China sent its special representative as a mediator, and also created the Friends of Peace group with Brazil and other countries in the South.

The Foreign Minister said now, over time, they can say that China's position is fair, objective, rational and practical. It reflects the greatest common consensus of the international community. The end point of any conflict is the negotiating table, and history will be fair as a result. China would like to see all efforts aimed at achieving peace, including the fact that the United States has reached a common understanding with Russia in the past few days, he said.

According to him, the PRC believes that all parties and all interested parties should take part in the peace talks at the appropriate time. At the same time, Wang Yi stressed that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is taking place on European soil, and Europe should play an important role in this process. He said that to work together to address the root cause of the crisis and discuss how to achieve long-term stability and security in Europe, to find a path acceptable to all parties to achieve a fair, balanced and sustainable European security architecture.

Tags: #position #china #warning

