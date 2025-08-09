Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:18 09.08.2025

Ukraine Facility's fourth tranche amounts to EUR 3.2 bln instead of previous EUR 3.05 bln

2 min read

The Council of the European Union approved the fourth tranche under the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of over EUR 3.2 billion, while its size was previously determined at about EUR 3.05 billion.

"This funding aims primarily to bolster Ukraine's macro-financial stability and support the functioning of its public administration," the EU Council said in a statement.

As reported, the size of the tranche was reduced from the planned EUR 4.5 billion due to delays in implementing three of the 16 indicators that Kyiv was supposed to implement according to the Ukraine Plan, which formed the basis of the Ukraine Facility: laws on the territorial organization of the executive branch (the so-called "decentralization reform") and on the reform of the ARMA, as well as the selection of 25 judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court in a competition in which only two candidates reached the finish line.

However, Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev said Ukraine will fulfill two of the three indicators (we are talking about laws) by September, which will allow it to receive EUR 1.1 billion approximately in early November.

As the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine recalled, in general, EUR 19.6 billion has already been received by the state budget within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program, the total volume of which is EUR 50 billion. In 2025 alone, about EUR 12.5 billion of financial support for Ukraine is envisaged, of which EUR 3.5 billion has already been attracted. The European Union remains the largest donor of budget support for Ukraine – EUR 53.5 billion over three years, the Finance Ministry also said.

Tags: #finance #european_union

15:39 08.08.2025
Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

11:31 06.08.2025
Culture ministry urges boost in 2026 cinema funding to at least UAH 500–600 mln

16:12 05.08.2025
Norway, Sweden and Denmark to finance EUR 430 mln military package for Ukraine

15:02 31.07.2025
EU has no plans to freeze funding to Ukraine – European Commission spokesman Mercier

12:33 09.07.2025
EU mulling EUR 100 bln for Ukraine in next draft budget – media

10:44 24.06.2025
Canada, EU promise to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

18:17 20.06.2025
On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

18:50 16.06.2025
Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in EU if Ukrainian side fulfills all conditions

16:15 09.06.2025
Polish EU Presidency hopes that the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to EU will be opened in the second half of 2025

16:59 06.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

