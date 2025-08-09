Ukraine Facility's fourth tranche amounts to EUR 3.2 bln instead of previous EUR 3.05 bln

The Council of the European Union approved the fourth tranche under the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of over EUR 3.2 billion, while its size was previously determined at about EUR 3.05 billion.

"This funding aims primarily to bolster Ukraine's macro-financial stability and support the functioning of its public administration," the EU Council said in a statement.

As reported, the size of the tranche was reduced from the planned EUR 4.5 billion due to delays in implementing three of the 16 indicators that Kyiv was supposed to implement according to the Ukraine Plan, which formed the basis of the Ukraine Facility: laws on the territorial organization of the executive branch (the so-called "decentralization reform") and on the reform of the ARMA, as well as the selection of 25 judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court in a competition in which only two candidates reached the finish line.

However, Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev said Ukraine will fulfill two of the three indicators (we are talking about laws) by September, which will allow it to receive EUR 1.1 billion approximately in early November.

As the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine recalled, in general, EUR 19.6 billion has already been received by the state budget within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program, the total volume of which is EUR 50 billion. In 2025 alone, about EUR 12.5 billion of financial support for Ukraine is envisaged, of which EUR 3.5 billion has already been attracted. The European Union remains the largest donor of budget support for Ukraine – EUR 53.5 billion over three years, the Finance Ministry also said.