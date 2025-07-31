Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:02 31.07.2025

EU has no plans to freeze funding to Ukraine – European Commission spokesman Mercier

3 min read
EU has no plans to freeze funding to Ukraine – European Commission spokesman Mercier

The European Union has no plans to stop funding to Ukraine, emphasizing the need to preserve the independence of anti-corruption bodies, which are the foundation of the rule of law.

The corresponding comment was made on Thursday in Brussels by the spokesman for the European Commission, Guillaume Mercier.

He noted that in connection with the recent events surrounding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), "the EU has clearly expressed its serious concern about the adoption of amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine last week."

"Since then, we have been in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities to correct the situation. So our messages have been very clear all this time... I can confirm that there are no plans such as freezing EU funds. Now it is important that Ukraine has independent anti-corruption bodies, and that Ukraine implements the reforms necessary to uphold the rule of law," the spokesman for the European Commission said.

Commenting on the vote by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the law that restored the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, Mercier said that "in our opinion, the new law addresses the key issues of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO".

"However, we will need to check the final text, as it has just been adopted. Let me stress, however, that this is not the end of the process. Ukraine's accession will require continued efforts to ensure a strong capacity to fight corruption and respect the rule of law. We expect Ukraine to swiftly implement these commitments and take decisive steps towards the rule of law. We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain ready to support Ukraine in this process", he said.

The European Commission spokesman also listed measures that Kyiv should implement in the short term. "First, Ukraine needs to quickly appoint the head of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. Ukraine needs to restore the composition of international experts in the High Qualification Commission of Judges. Ukraine needs to continue the appointment of four international judges to the Constitutional Court, as well as reject the problematic draft amendments to the Criminal Code and adopt the Law on the Administrative Court. So achieving progress in all these areas in different areas of the rule of law are really important steps for us, and Ukraine needs to strengthen the rule of law," he said.

Tags: #mercier #funding #european_union

