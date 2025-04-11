Special Operations Forces capture 14 russians in Kursk region

Over the past few days, units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have captured 14 Russian servicemen, including three officers, in Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

As SOF reported, their operators carried out a series of special operations in Kursk region. During a series of fire contacts with the enemy, the soldiers forced the enemy troops to surrender.

"As a result of planned and coordinated actions, about 30 enemy servicemen were also destroyed. The tasks were completed without losses. All prisoners of war are already giving testimony. We continue working!" the message says.