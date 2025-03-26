Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:40 26.03.2025

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

1 min read
Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled 19 Russian attacks in Kursk region of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00, two more battles are ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, the previous day it was reported about a decrease in enemy activity in this direction: as of the same time, the Defense Forces had repelled six Russian attacks, one more battle was ongoing. In previous days, as of 16:00, up to ten attacks were repelled in Kursk region.

Also on Wednesday, as of 16:00, the enemy launched seven air strikes on its own territory and carried out 186 attacks. On Tuesday, at the same time, the enemy carried out two airstrikes (up from five in previous days) and shelled the territory over 110 times.

