Situation in Kursk and Belgorod regions not significantly changed in 24 hours - AFU General Staff and DeepState, ISW reports progress

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its daily report on Facebook on Friday morning does not show on the map any significant change in the area of ​​Ukrainian control over Sudzha district of Kursk region and Krasnoyarsk district of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the General Staff indicated four directions of enemy strikes on the territory of Sudzha district of Kursk region against the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and three across the state border with Kursk region in Sumy region in the direction of the village of Basivka, while the report for the past day reported five and one, respectively.

The Deepstate resource on its maps for March 28 shows that the area under the control of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region has not changed in 24 hours and remains at 77.43 square kilometers. The area of ​​the gray zone with undefined control, which includes villages on both sides of the state border in Kursk and Sumy regions, also remains 64.49 square kilometers, and the area of ​​Sumy region under the control of Russian troops, as before, is only 0.69 square kilometers without settlements.

According to DeepState, the area of ​​the gray zone in the northwest of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which was first reported two days ago, has not changed and is 13.08 square kilometers, including the villages of Popovka and partly Demydivka.

The General Staff, as before, does not report on the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Belgorod region, and does not extend the gray zone to its territory on its maps.

However, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports on the advance of Russian troops in Kursk region, their recent capture of the village of Gogolevka and the border checkpoint Sudzha, which DeepState reported earlier. ISW also reports on the recent advance of Russian occupiers in the direction of the village of Basivka in Sumy region.

The advance in the direction of Guevo village in Kursk region and Oleshnia village in Sumy region has not been confirmed. Citing their own sources, the Institute's analysts report Ukrainian counterattacks in Guevo area, where Russian advances were previously reported.

ISW reports that Ukrainian forces continued limited attacks in Belgorod region on March 27, but made no advances. Information about advances in and west of Demidovka has not been confirmed. There are also reports that Ukrainian forces allegedly attacked bridges in Grafovka and Annovka, southwest of Demidovka, to hinder Russian attempts to reinforce the area.